Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 723,547 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.