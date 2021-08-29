Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,820 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,281,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

