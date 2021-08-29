Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.86. 497,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $248.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.