Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 173,189 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,189 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

VTI traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.73. 3,749,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $232.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

