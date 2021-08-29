Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,838 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,811.7% during the second quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 220,317 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 261,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 112,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. 1,572,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.