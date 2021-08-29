SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Holdings Lifted by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708,730 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,960 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 181,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $55.61.

