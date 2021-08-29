Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $281,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $62,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRLP opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $461.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

