Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,650,000 Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,000. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units makes up approximately 0.8% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth approximately $53,077,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth approximately $16,484,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth approximately $16,277,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth $6,494,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

SHQAU remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.