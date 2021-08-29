SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $46,000 Investment in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSBR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 318,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.