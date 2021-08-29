Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 11,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Square by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Square by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,785,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares in the company, valued at $35,044,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $268.01 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

