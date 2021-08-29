Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SCM opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $259.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

