STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in STERIS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $213.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $155.63 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

