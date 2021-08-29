Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by 240.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE:SF opened at $70.78 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.