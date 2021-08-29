Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $3.32 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,059,000 after acquiring an additional 553,571 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 154,173 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $20,810,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.08. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

