Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 53,232 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 667,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

