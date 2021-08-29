Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.81. 286,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.23. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after purchasing an additional 556,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

