Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

TSE:SPB opened at C$14.85 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at C$524,390,719.75. Also, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,312.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.95.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.