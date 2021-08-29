Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the July 29th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 232,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 362,319 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

