Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $525.64

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 543.50 ($7.10). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 540 ($7.06), with a volume of 378,955 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 525.64. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

