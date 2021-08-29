Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSMXY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $54.80 on Friday. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 0.21.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

