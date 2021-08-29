Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 287,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,583. The company has a market cap of $800.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,352 shares of company stock worth $1,391,784. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

