Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TH. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

TH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,157. The company has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

