Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $166.81

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.81 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 182.55 ($2.39). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 180.65 ($2.36), with a volume of 4,989,236 shares trading hands.

TW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193 ($2.52).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.