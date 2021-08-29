TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $152.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

