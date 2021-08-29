Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 88,792 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $49,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 93.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

