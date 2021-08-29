Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $32.78 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celanese were worth $32,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.25. The company had a trading volume of 407,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.03. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

