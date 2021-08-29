Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,014 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $41,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

NYSE:F traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.31. 57,587,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,538,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

