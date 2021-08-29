Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,313 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.95. 5,389,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,277. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

