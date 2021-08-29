TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMVWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TeamViewer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TMVWY opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.