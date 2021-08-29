Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $29.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 597,685 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,475,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

