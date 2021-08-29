Telos (TLOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.19 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $159.31 million and $8.19 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telos has traded 193.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

