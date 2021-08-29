Telsey Advisory Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $220.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.18.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $183.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

