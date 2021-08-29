Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the July 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,682. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 186,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 136,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

