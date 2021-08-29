Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 760,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 397,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 4,258,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

