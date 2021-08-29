Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $56,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 346,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,108. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.