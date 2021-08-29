Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 1,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 108,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 108,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.12. 1,646,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,172. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

