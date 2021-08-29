Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.