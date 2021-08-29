Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 11,600 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of Energy Fuels worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

UUUU stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 2,733,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.