Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 495 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.00. 3,059,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.