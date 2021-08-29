Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 9,230 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. 2,236,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,528. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.