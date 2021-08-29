Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after purchasing an additional 559,591 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,626,000 after buying an additional 107,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after buying an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $6.40 on Friday, reaching $423.83. The company had a trading volume of 893,148 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.77.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

