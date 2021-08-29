The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $36.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.
NYSE:AAN traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 342,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.
In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Aaron’s
PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.