The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $36.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 342,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,262. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Aaron's

PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

