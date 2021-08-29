The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$87.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE BNS opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,694,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

