The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in The Boeing by 5.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 19.6% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Boeing by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

