The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $340.82 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $341.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

