The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.82. The stock had a trading volume of 869,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,056. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $341.79. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

