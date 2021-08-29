The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

NYSE GGZ opened at $16.05 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.