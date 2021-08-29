The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $45.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

The Gap stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

