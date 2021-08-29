The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $28.75. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Gap shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 161,499 shares traded.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in The Gap during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in The Gap during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in The Gap during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

