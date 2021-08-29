The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 379,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 10,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,131. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.